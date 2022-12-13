Keith Richards’ Gorgeous Wife Flaunts New Haircut, Christie Brinkley Reacts

When not performing on stage with The Rolling Stones, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer singer, songwriter and guitarist Keith Richards, 78, spends time with his gorgeous wife of nearly 40 years, American model Patti Hansen.

Hansen, who grew up in Staten Island, New York, was discovered by a fashion photographer when she was 14 and joined the Wilhelmina Models agency.

The 5’9″ model with the blonde hair and blue eyes (above on the far right with Mick Jagger’s ex Jerry Hall on left) appeared on the covers of magazines including Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Harper’s Bazaar, among many others in the 1970s.

Hansen, now 66, is the mother of Richards’ two daughters, Theodora Richards (above far left) and Alexandra Richards, both of whom also model.

When Hansen got her hair colored by celebrity stylist Rita Hazan, she shared the video above. Standing in front of a heater, Hansen flaunts her new color and haircut. “A little excited about my new hair!” Hansen writes.

Fellow supermodel Christie Brinkley replied: “What a gorgeous head of hair on a spectacular beauty‼️ Color perfection‼️”

Last year at this time, Hansen got a cut — with long layers and bangs! — by celebrity stylist Juan Carlos Maciques (above).