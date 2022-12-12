Katie Holmes Flaunts Cinched Waist in Off-Shoulder Dress, “Mysterious Ways”

When Hollywood star Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Dawson’s Creek) attended an event hosted by the legendary jeweler Chopard, the single mom rocked a stunning necklace by Chopard and an off-the-shoulder black knitted dress with a big belt which accentuated her cinched waist.

Holmes attended the event with her friend, celeb stylist Brie Welch. When makeup artist Genevieve Herr shared the video below, she used the lyrics “she moves in mysterious ways” from the U2 song ‘Mysterious Ways.’

Brie Welch is the same stylist who put Holmes in the recycled cashmere knitted ensemble below and with severe fringe bangs a la Audrey Hepburn. The “tiny top” is by Aisling Camps; the bodysuit is by Talia Byre, and the knit set is by Chloe.

Katie poses in a crystal crop top by Miu Miu, below.

Get ready to see more of Holmes: she finished filming her next movie, Rare Objects, about a woman who rebuilds her life while working at an antiques store. Holmes directed and co-wrote the script.