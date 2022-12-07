Katheryn Winnick Signs Body of ‘Vikings’ Fan With Lagertha Tattoo

Hollywood actress Katheryn Winnick is known for her roles on the ABC drama Big Sky (Jenny Hoyt) and in movies including Flag Day (Patty Vogel) with Sean Penn, and The Marksman with Liam Neeson, among others. But the character she is best known for is Lagertha in Michael Hirst’s dramatic action/adventure series Vikings, which ran from 2013 to 2020.

When Winnick attended the Comic Con event in Liverpool, UK, she recorded a number of encounters she had with Vikings fans.

As seen in the video below, Winnick signed the leg of a young woman who had Lagertha’s face inked on her upper thigh. She wasn’t the only fan with a giant tattoo of Lagertha — watch the video to see the impressive back tattoo, among others.

Winnick wrote of her experience at Comic Con Liverpool: “I’m blown away & grateful to have such amazing fans! Loved meeting you!!”

Winnick captioned the photo above with her Vikings co-star Georgia Hirst, “Vikings shieldmaiden reunion!”

The appeal of having a Lagerthra tattoo is of global reach. As seen above, on the back of a woman in the Baltic Sea.