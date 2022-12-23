Kate Beckinsale Lifted by 8 Firefighters, Invited to Slide Down the Pole

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, The Aviator) is one of the most prolific celebrities on Instagram and she captions her often provocative photos with aplomb. She captioned the one below: “oioi” which means, “hey, look” in British slang.

As seen below, while working in Croatia, Beckinsale has eight firefighters lift her horizontally for a snap.

She thanked the firemen for “inviting me to slide down the pole,” and quips: “they also said Croatian hoses are larger in diameter than English ones and I can’t tell if they are actually talking about hoses or if I am in a panto.” (A panto, in British slang, is “a traditional fairy tale complete with songs, dances, jokes, exaggerated characters and lots of audience participation.”)

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she’s in Croatia filming Canary Black, an action movie about a woman (Beckinsale, see above) who’s blackmailed by terrorists who make her “betray her own country to save her kidnapped husband.” Rupert Friend (Pride & Prejudice) co-stars.