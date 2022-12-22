Karen Gillan Rocks Unbuttoned Mini Skirt With Thigh-High Boots, “Wowzers”

Hollywood movie star Karen Gillan is known for her roles in the popular movie franchises Jumanji with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy with Chris Pratt, among others. Wherever Gillan goes, the 5’11” redhead stands out in a crowd and the city of Tokyo in Japan is no exception.

Gillan is making a lot of appearances in Tokyo — on stage at Comic Con events and at restaurants (above). The most memorable ensemble she’s worn in Tokyo, so far, was an unbuttoned black mini skirt with thigh-high boots (below). As one fan replied: “Wowzers.”

Get ready to see more of Gillan: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. The trailer below just premiered at Brazil Comic Con.

Gillan also finished filming the upcoming comedy Late Bloomers with former Saturday Night Live star Kevin Nealon. It’s about an aimless millennial (Gillan) “who drunkenly breaks her hip, lands her in physical therapy. There, she makes an elderly Polish BFF who speaks no English.”