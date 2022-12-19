Juliette Lewis “Whips Up Magic” in Shirtless Suit, Pointy Silver Boots

Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers) was the guest of honor at a special event hosted by SAG in Los Angeles. Lewis rocked a stunning flax brown suit (sans shirt) for her ‘Career Retrospective’ Q&A.

With the photos below, Lewis thanked her glam team “who whips up magic & creativity in a moment’s notice,” and noted “I feel like I could LIVE in this suit btw.”

That suit is called the Fernando and it was created by Australian designers Camilla and Marc. It’s made from “a light fabrication in a waistcoat-inspired style” and has an added back detail that allows the vest to cinch at the waist.

Lewis is wearing 3.5″ shiny mirrored lac boots by By Far (above). The designers describe them as “a sleek knee-high silhouette defined with an almond toe and a covered angular feel.” Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski (above) is a fan of the boots, too.

Lewis has been turning heads in a number of power suits this season (see above at another SAG event) but perhaps her most memorable look so far was the plunging gown with a high slit below at the premiere of her new series Welcome to Chippendale’s.

Get ready to see more of Lewis: Season 2 of her other popular series, Yellowjackets with Christina Ricci, is in the works.