Julia Stiles Blows Off Steam in Trailer, Does Taylor Swift “Shake It Off” Dance

Hollywood movie star Julia Stiles is known for her roles in popular films including 10 Things I Hate About You, Silver Linings Playbook, Jason Bourne, and Hustlers, among several others.

In her 2001 film Save the Last Dance, Stiles revealed that she can really dance. Watch Stiles and her Save the Last Dance co-star Sean Patrick Thomas in the trailer below.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film, Stiles told ET: “I’m really proud to have been a part of the movie, especially because it resonated [with audiences].”

Stiles has since acted in “dance” movies (Silver Linings Playbook, Hustlers) but didn’t actually dance in the films. She played Jennifer Lawrence‘s sister in Bradley Cooper‘s Silver Linings Playbook, and a reporter in Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez.

But Stiles still dances “at work.” With the selfie video above, from inside her trailer, Stiles wrote: “Um. So. Had to blow off steam at work the other day,” and dances to Taylor Swift’s hit song Shake It Off.

Stiles’ Shake It Off dance video is reminding her fans of the table dance scene in 10 Things I Hate About You with the late Heath Ledger. See above.