Journey Singer Steve Perry Reaches Out to Harry Styles, “Singer to Singer”

Steve Perry was the lead singer of the rock and roll band Journey at its peak from 1977 to 1987, and again from 1995 to 1998. He’s on Rolling Stone‘s Greatest Singers of All Time list and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey (class of 2017 with ELO, Joan Baez, Pearl Jam, Yes, and the late Tupac Shakur).

Fifty years later and the band continues to rock on albeit without Perry. Journey’s new album, Freedom, marks their first full-length release in 11 years. The current lead singer of Journey, 54-year-old vocalist Arnel Pineda, has been singing with the band since 2007.

While Journey is promoting its upcoming 2023 Tour, Perry is promoting his solo music including his new Christmas album The Season (see above), and opining about live performances on social media.

As seen in the video above, the 73-year-old rocker reaches out to pop star Harry Styles, and says “Wherever you are, I hope you can see this,” and then proceeds to congratulate Styles for selling out 14 nights at the Los Angeles Forum.

Perry points out that when he was with Journey they sold out 5 nights, “which back then was a huge deal.” Perry also points out the obvious to Harry: “that people really love you” and that “you’re killin’ it.”

The shout out to Harry Styles is appreciated by Perry’s fans. As one wrote: “Steve you are a true gentleman for reaching out to a fellow singer. If anyone knows what he is going through it would be you.” Styles, 28, famously left the popular boy band One Direction in 2016, to pursue his solo career.