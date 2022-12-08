Johnny Damon Lets Wildly Long Hair Fly With David Ortiz at Red Sox Reunion

While retired New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is donning a tuxedo with his supermodel wife Hannah Jerek in a Jeep Wagoneer TV commercial, retired Boston Red Sox star Johnny Damon is letting his famous hair grow long again.

As seen in the photo below, Johnny “Long Hair” Damon is rocking below the shoulder tresses while reuniting with his former teammate David “Big Papi” Ortiz on the golf course. (It was a charity event hosted by David Ortiz Fund.)

Damon had to cut his hair when he played for the Yankees (2006-2009).

Red Sox fans are going wild for Damon’s look. As one wrote: “Solid hair day.” Another chimed in: “And with the ‘04 flow.” Ortiz and Damon helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004.

(Short-haired Damon also helped Jeter and the Yankees win the title in 2009.)

Damon’s hair is so long, he can put it up in a man bun — see above with LIV pro golfers Joaquin Niemann and Carlos Ortiz.