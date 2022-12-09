John Travolta’s Gorgeous Daughter Sneaks Away in Santa Monica, “Looks Like Mom”

Hollywood movie star John Travolta is known for his roles in blockbuster movies including Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Grease, Primary Colors — the list goes on and on. At home, he’s known for his role as Dad.

As seen in the Playstation God of War Ragnarock commercial above, John Travolta and his stunning 22-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, have been working together on the campaign, and with Ben Stiller and NBA legend LeBron James, and their sons.

When Ella made the additional Playstation video above by herself, she wrote: “Had fun hanging out at Santa Monica Studio! I even got to take home a God of War Ragnarok souvenir…” Travolta’s fans are loving the clever content and several say Ella looks “just like her momma.”

Ella’s mother is the late actress Kelly Preston, who starred in movies including Jerry Maguire with Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger, among others. Preston, 57, died in July 2020.