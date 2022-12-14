John Stamos’ Hot Young Wife Wows in Strapless Jumpsuit

Actor John Stamos is known for his roles on Full House, its Netflix reboot Fuller House (Uncle Jesse), and the new Disney+ series Big Shot (as girls high school basketball coach, Marvyn Korn), among others.

When not on a TV set — or performing with The Beach Boys on stage — the handsome 59-year-old is often turning heads on the red carpet. At the premiere of the brand new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot (based on the Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis movie), Stamos rocked a full beard with a teal velvet suit.

Stamos stood out in the crowd as did his gorgeous young wife of four years, Caitlin McHugh, 36, who opted for a stunning off-the-shoulder catsuit with black lace puffy sleeves (by fashion house Helsi).

Get ready to see more of Stamos: he’s playing a washed-up rock star turned songwriter in the upcoming Amazon Freevee series Open Book, which is inspired by Jessica Simpson‘s memoir of the same title.

While Stamos is filming Open Book with executive producer Jessica Simpson, his wife continues to model as seen above for Steve Madden, and below for Helsi.