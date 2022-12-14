JLo Sends Says Twitch Was “Beautiful Soul,” Sends Family Strength

Jennifer Lopez needed Stephen “tWitch” Boss to make her World of Dance complete, and so the dynamic DJ and dancer was added to the panel along with Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. Four more stylish people with better control of their bodies haven’t been that close together on TV since, well, maybe since the last time West Side Story was broadcast on your local PBS station.

Like the rest of Hollywood, Lopez was shocked by the news of Twitch’s passing at the tender age of 40, after a multifaceted career that saw him burn bright and win a giant fan base — with JLo and Ellen DeGeneres just two of the powerful women who took Twitch under their wide wings.

In a post that featured images of the four dance giants, Lopez wrote: “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children 🙏 Sending you love and strength.”

Twitch’s wife Allison Holker Boss issued a statement saying, in part, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She asked for privacy during what would be a “difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Director Jessy Terrero, who has helmed music video with such artists as Maluma, The Weeknd and JLo, was among those who responded to Lopez’s post. Terrero contributed that solemn hope that best suits the sad occasion. “May he Rest in Peace,” Terrero wrote.