Jessica Chastain Raises Eyebrows in Sheer Crop Top

Hollywood movie star Jessica Chastain is known for her roles in films including Zero Dark Thirty, The Martian, A Most Violent Year, and the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, among others. The Academy Award-winner is currently promoting her new series George & Tammy about the country music couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon plays George.

When not on a movie set, Chastain often models as seen in the stunning photos below which accompany an interview with the UK publication, The Guardian.

Swipe to see Chastain raising her eyebrows in a sheer crop top and matching pencil skirt. She captioned the photo series: “All wrapped up like a present under the tree.”

It’s not the first time Chastain has turned heads in a crop top or bra-centric ensemble.

Get ready to see more of Chastain: she finished filming the upcoming thriller Mother’s Instinct with Anne Hathaway.