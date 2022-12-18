Jessica Capshaw Flaunts Legs in Cardigan Mini Dress, “Come Back to Grey’s Anatomy!”

Actress Jessica Capshaw is best known for her roles as Dr. Arizona Robbins on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. When not on a TV or movie set, the daughter of actress Kate Capshaw (Indiana Jones) and step daughter of iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg, often models.

When Capshaw shared the stunning photos above, of her walking in New York City, wearing a navy blue stretch knit button-up cardigan sweater as a mini dress, her former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Camilla Luddington asked Capshaw for prints of the photo, “so I can frame them… and put them on my bookshelf.”

Many of Capshaw’s famous friends including fashionista Gwyneth Paltrow replied: “Leggggggs.” And Rita Wilson replied: “Gorgeous.” More than one non-celebrity fan asked for Capshaw to return to Grey’s Anatomy — Arizona has not appeared on the show since 2018.

As seen above, modeled by Hailey Baldwin Bieber, that cardigan sweater by New York design house Wardrobe comes in black and with an optional mini skirt.

Get ready to see more of Capshaw: she has a recurring role in the new hulu series Tell Me Lies, which was just renewed for a second season. Capshaw plays CJ Albright, Lucy’s (Grace Van Patten) mother.

And, yes, Capshaw still keeps in touch with her Grey’s Anatomy friends, as seen above with Jesse Williams.