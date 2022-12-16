Jessica Biel Gets Hair Chopped Before Seeing Timberlake In-Laws

Hollywood movie star Jessica Biel is best known for her TV roles on 7th Heaven (Mary) and The Sinner (which she also executive produced), among many others. When not on a TV set or hanging out with her handsome husband of 10 years, pop star Justin Timberlake, Biel takes care of herself.

This holiday season, Biel got her long locks cut by celebrity hair stylist Adir Abergel. When Justin Timberlake saw the stunning photo above, he replied to his wife: “You’re so hot.”

Biel looks happy with her “fresh chop” as seen below with Abergel. She captioned the fun photos with a Twinning emoji.

Abergel is no dope: he filmed his time with Biel in his chair. In the video below, he snips the ends of her hair for a clean trim and then uses a white curling iron. For the video, he chose the 2012 song “Swing Lynn” by the band Harmless.

Abergel is pleased to see his returning customer (he also counts A-listers Charlize Theron and Jennifer Garner as clients), and reminds his followers, “oh! And remember to get a haircut before you see your in-laws!“

Above (l-r): Timberlake’s mom, Lynn Harless, Timberlake, and Biel. Below is Lynn with her husband Paul Harless, Justin’s step father.