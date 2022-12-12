Jessica Alba Goes Shopping in Crop Top at Walmart, Stumbles at Self Check-Out

When not acting or modeling, Hollywood star Jessica Alba (Dark Angel, L.A.’s Finest) is often promoting her luxury lifestyle brand, Honest. As seen in the video below, Alba rocked a white crop top with a white blazer and wide-legged turquoise pants as she went holiday shopping at Walmart (where Honest products are sold).

Alba suggested that her fan “come with me to Walmart to get all of your winter comfort essentials.” Watch as Alba walks up and the down the aisles of the store, and stops to add a soft blanket, incense and an ash tray, Pair of Thieves socks and underwear, and two cute mugs to her basket.

The highlight of the video is when Alba goes to the self check-out station and stumbles at first when scanning that cozy blanket. When she gets the hang of it — she reaches for the hand-held scanner — and packs her own bag she says, “It’s very satisfying.”

Get ready to see more of Alba: she finished filming the upcoming Netflix action/thriller movie Trigger Warning with Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, Halloween Kills). Alba plays the protagonist: “a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.”