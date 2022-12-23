Jennie Garth Flaunts Flat Abs in Hot Pink Bra, “Holy Holidays!”

Actress Jennie Garth is best known for her role as Kelly Taylor in Aaron Spelling’s primetime teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 with Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, and the late Luke Perry, among others.

When not on a TV set, Garth — who turned 50 this year — is often at the gym (see above) or flaunting the results of her workouts as seen in the stunning hot pink u-bra and leggings photo below. She captioned the selfie: “Holy holidays!!🤯🎄🤶 I don’t know about you but I need to just lay down for a minute! Only 3 more days🤪.”

The maker of that cute Santa-print ensemble is Goldsheep who claims “you will love the buttery soft feel of the fabric.” Garth says she’s “not usually into pink” but fans say the color suits her, as seen below.

Get ready to see and hear more from Garth: she’s co-hosting the popular podcast 90210MG with Tori Spelling. They’re re-watching episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 together and discussing specific details from the show. They occasionally get dressed up to promote the podcast at red carpet events including the reccent iHeartRadio fete, below.

As heard below, Tori Spelling defends their recent conversation about the actress Shannen Doherty and the character she played, Brenda, on 90210.

Fun fact: Tori Spelling, mom of 5, will turn 50 in May 2023.