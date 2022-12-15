Jean Smart Flaunts Bare Arms in Sleeveless T-Shirt, ‘Hacks’ Co-Stars React

Hollywood star Jean Smart is known for her roles on TV shows including Designing Women (Charlene), Samantha Who? (Regina), and Frasier (Lana), among many others.

The 71-year-old actress is currently filming Season 3 of the hit series Hacks. She plays the protagonist, Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian who’s trying to reinvent her aging act and keep her residency at a casino. She receives the help of young and down-on-her-luck comedy writer, Ava (Hannah Einbender).

As seen below, when Smart returned to the HBO Max set of Hacks, she wore a sleeveless t-shirt which reads, The Bitch Is Back. Smart’s Hacks co-star Einbender replied to the photo: “I need one that says ‘HER bitch is back’ with an arrow lmao.” And Mark Indelicato (Damien) replied: “That’s RIGHT!”

Smart won a Primetime Emmy Award (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series) for her role as Deborah Vance aka “the queen of the comeback.”

Get ready to see more of Smart: she will appear next on the big screen in the highly anticipated movie about Hollywood, Babylon, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Babylon will be released in theaters on December 23, 2022.