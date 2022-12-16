January Jones Stuns in Fake Bikini Bodycon Dress With Stretch Fit

Hollywood star January Jones is known for her roles on TV series including Mad Men (Betty Draper) and films including X-Men: First Class (Emma Frost), among others. When not at work, Jones is often at home playing dress-up (as seen in the hot pink bikini pic below) and sharing the results on social media.

When invited to a carnival-themed holiday party hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron (Monster), Jones opted for a stretchy mesh, fake-bikini-print bodycon dress by Jean Paul Gaultier (the legendary designer who put Madonna in an iconic pointy bustier). When Jones shared the stunning photos below, she asked her fans: “overdressed? or underdressed?”

Lots of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Cardi B are rocking Gaultier’s dotted “body morph” ensembles (swipe below).

The Body Morph prints comes is a tank top, skirt and pants, too.

Get ready to see more of Jones: she finished filming the crime thriller God Is a Bullet with director/writer Nick Cassavetes and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx.