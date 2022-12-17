Jana Kramer Twins With Daughter, 6, in Black Velvet Off-Shoulder Jumpsuits

Country music star and actress Jana Kramer has been in the news lately after she announced that she has stopped taking anti-anxiety medication after 18 years. The 39-year-old single mom recently spoke about her personal decision to wean off the drug Lexapro on her podcast, Whine Down.

When not on stage or on a movie set, Kramer spends time with her two children (with her ex-husband, MLB player Mike Caussin) — son Jace, 4, and Jolie, 6.

As seen in the adorable photos above, Kramer and Jolie wore black velvet off-shoulder jumpsuit to a “Nutcracker Tea Party” held at the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Kramer’s fans are going wild over the matching ensembles. As one fan wrote: “I took a vote and you guys won BEST DRESSED!!!!!” Another fan noted: “Jolie is a mini Jana!”

Kramer also took her “mini-me” daughter Jolie to an iHeartRadio event (see above). She also took the kids to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Clause in Franklin, Tennessee.

Get ready to see more of Kramer: after starring in the musical TV movie Steppin’ into the Holidays with Mario Lopez, she will appear next in the action film 72 Hours, which is scheduled for a 2023 release.