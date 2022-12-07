Jamie Lynn Sigler Wows in “Fierce” Hot Pink Suit

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler is best known for her role as teenager Meadow Soprano on the long-running hit series The Sopranos with the late James Gandolfini who played her father, Tony Soprano. Sigler, now 41, plays Tonya Walsh on the ABC drama Big Sky with Katheryn Winnick and country music legend Reba McEntire.

As seen in the winter finale sneak peek video above, Sigler’s character Tonya warns Reba’s character Sunny Barnes, “we are not people to mess with,” and proves it when Tonya pulls a gun on Sunny.

When not filming Big Sky, Sigler occasionally gets dressed up as seen in the stunning hot pink Argent x Supermajority suit above. More than one fan replied, “Fierce.”

Sigler is also pretty in pink pajamas. When she was on the Pajama Pants podcast, she was asked/dared to try to get her feet above her head (it’s a TikTok thing that “hot girls” do). Sigler captioned the video: “Who says you can’t be hot after 40?“

Big Sky airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on ABC, right after Home Economics at 9:30 pm, Abbott Elementary at 9 pm, The Goldbergs at 8:30 pm, and The Conners at 8 pm.