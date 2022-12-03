Hollywood movie star Isla Fisher is known for her roles in Wedding Crashers (Gloria) with Vince Vaughn, The Great Gatsby with Leonardo DiCaprio (Myrtle Wilson), Confessions of a Shopaholic (Rebecca), and Tom Ford‘s Nocturnal Animals (Laura), among others.

When not on a set, writing a children’s book, or spending time with her husband, comedic actor Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat), and their three children, Fisher is often on social media.

While Fisher shared the dark selfie below, she cleverly titled it: “I’ll see myself pout.” Her fans love the look and the caption and “those earrings!” The rectangular hoops are by American jewelry designer Nickho Rey, who suggests that the rose gold earrings will add “extra sexiness to your look.”

Taylor Swift likes Rey’s more traditionally shaped round hoops (above).

Get ready to see more of Fisher: she stars in Season 2 of the dramedy fantasy series Wolf Like Me with Josh Gad, who plays an emotional struggling widower and single father who meets Mary (Fisher) after a car collision. Wolf Like Me will begin streaming on Peacock on January 13, 2023.