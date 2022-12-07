Isabella Gomez Slips Into ‘The Goldbergs,’ Flaunts Curves in White Clingy Dress

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Worst Grinch Ever,’ while matriarch Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) goes full on Grinch in an attempt to steal Christmas when her new mom daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) buys a festive baby toy, Adam (Sean Giambrone) discovers some surprising information about Brea, and he meets Carmen (Isabella Gomez).

Isabella Gomez is known for her roles on the reboots of One Day at a Time and Head of the Class. When she shared the news of her new role as Carmen, she wrote: “Feeling so lucky to get to slip into this incredibly well oiled machine ran by some of the most welcoming humans in show business.”

Above: Sean Giambrone, Isabella Gomez on The Goldberegs (ABC/Scott Everett White)

When not on a TV set, Gomez often shares photos of herself as seen in the stunning white bodycon dress below.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before The Goldbergs at 8:30 pm, Abbott Elementary at 9 pm, Home Economics at 9:30 pm and Big Sky at 10 pm.