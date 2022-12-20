Idris Elba’s Gorgeous Wife Flaunts Curves in Bodycon Dress, “Elegant and Sexy”

English movie star Idris Elba is best known for his roles in the Thor superhero movie franchise, The Suicide Squad, and the HBO series The Wire, among others. When not on a Hollywood set, the 50-year-old actor spends time with his wife of three years, Somali-Canadian model Sabrina (Dhowre) Elba, who is 28 years his junior.

When the power couple went out for “date night at Buckingham Palace” (see above) for a black-tie event, more than one fan replied: “Stunning!”

Sabrina Elba continues to model and flaunts her curves in bodycon dresses as seen above and below. As one fan replied: “LOVE! Only you could pull off elegant and sexy at the same time.”

Get ready to see more of Elba: he will appear next on the big screen in the crime drama Luther, which is based on the TV series of the same title. Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes) and Cynthia Ervio co-star.