Holly Robinson Peete Stuns in Long Blonde Hair With Kelly Ripa

Holly Robinson Peete is known for her TV roles on 21 Jump Street with Johnny Depp, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper with Mark Curry, and American Housewife with Katy Mixon, among others. Since 2015, Robinson has been busy starring in Christmas TV movies including her most recent project, Holiday Heritage.

In Holiday Heritage, the protagonist Ella (Lyndie Greenwood) — with the help of her ex-boyfriend, Griffin (Brooks Darnell) — encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa “to heal their past wounds.” Robinson Peete plays Ella’s mother, Micah.

Robinson Peete is promoting the Holiday Heritage on TV talk shows including Live with Kelly Ryan. As seen above and below, Robinson Peete is rocking long straight blonde hair in New York City. (That’s Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos standing in for Ryan Seacrest.)

While in Manhattan, Robinson Peete saw August Wilson’s Broadway play The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson and directed by his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, both of whom flank Robinson Peete in the photos above.

For the CNN Heroes event, Robinson Peete wowed in a rose gold Tom Ford sequins ensemble, which she says she’s “wildly obsessed with,” and added, “it was sparkling, comfy & chic.”

Holiday Heritage premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 16 at 8 pm ET. Kwanzaa starts December 26 and ends January 1, 2023.