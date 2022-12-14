Hilary Duff Snaps Selfie in Lace-Up Boots, “Lizzie McGuire Would Be Proud”

Actress/singer Hilary Duff is best known for her role as teenager Lizzie McGuire in the Nickelodeon series and the 2003 movie based on the series. More recently, the 35-year-old actress won acclaim for her role as Kelsey on the TV series Younger and in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, which premiered on hulu in January 2022.

In How I Met Your Father, Duff (who also executive produces) stars as the hopelessly romantic photographer Sophie in New York City. Kim Cattrall (Samantha on Sex and the City) narrates as future Sophie in 2050.

Duff has been sharing sneak peeks of her wardrobe for Season 2 of How I Met Your Father, including the selfie above. That tucked-in t-shirt reads I’ll Try Anything Once. HIMYF fans are going wild over the look and believe “Lizzie McGuire would be proud of that outfit,” especially those Zhara lace-up boots.

Shoe designer Zhara describes the 4.25″ tall boots: “Wide woven laces weave up the vamp of a take-charge boot elevated by a towering stacked heel and finished with a trend-right utilitarian sole.”

Fans are also going wild over Duff’s swimsuit photo shoot with Women’s Health magazine (swipe below). As her HIMYF co-star Kim Cattrall says, “Wow!”

The Season 2 premiere of I How I Met Your Father will be available on January 24, 2023.