Heather Locklear “Looking Beautiful” at Dinner With Friend, “He’s a Cutie”

Actress Heather Locklear is known for her roles on Melrose Place (Amanda) with Jack Wagner; Spin City (Caitlin) with Charlie Sheen, Dynasty with Joan Collins (Sammy Jo); and T.J. Hooker with Will Shatner, among others.

After a four-year hiatus from acting, Locklear starred in the 2021 Lifetime movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Locklear played Kristine Carlson, co-author of the bestselling book series, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff, with her husband Dr. Richard Carlson. “When Richard passes away, Kristine is knocked off balance.” Actor Jason MacDonald played Richard.

When Locklear shared the photo above, taken at a restaurant with her former Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff co-star (MacDonald), her fans and famous friends went wild over how great Locklear looks. One also noted her handsome friend as “a cutie.“

Charlie’s Angels star Jaclyn Smith replied: “you look beautiful.” Brittany Furland (wife of Locklear’s ex, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee) also wrote: “Looking beautiful.”

Note: In real life, Jason MacDonald is married to actress Catherine Dyer (The Morning Show, Stranger Things), see below.