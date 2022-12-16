Halsey Is Sweet as Candy in Sheer Crop Top, Tiny Pleated Belt Skirt

Singer/songwriter Halsey is known for her distinctive singing voice and her fashion-forward ensembles. When the 28-year-old New Jersey native shared the stunning photos below, of her in a sheer white crop top and a tiny pleated belt skirt (by designer Collina Strada), she captioned it with a series of candy emojis.

The pleats on that miniscule metallic skirt are just 5-inches long, er, short.

As seen below, Halsey has worn the crop with tiny pleated mini skirt before. It’s what she wore to see Keem at the Kendrick show.

Get ready to see and hear more from Halsey: after being featured in Calvin Harris‘s video “Stay With Me” with Justin Timberlake and Pharrell, she will appear next on the big screen in the movie National Anthem with Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

As seen above, Halsey plays the nail-biting character Mandy Starr in the action/thriller National Anthem, which was written and directed by Tony Tost (Damnation, Longmire). They finished filming in March 2022, no word yet on a release date.