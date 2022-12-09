Gwyneth Paltrow Runs in “Energy” Socks With Husband Like ‘Bionic Woman’

When not selling products on her luxury lifestyle website Goop, or spending time with her husband, actor Brad Falchuk (below), Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love, Emma, Shallow Hal) endorses products available elsewhere including CooperFit compression socks.

When the 50-yearold shared the video below, she wrote: “A few times a week Brad and I go on a long walk, which is one of my favorite ways to move my body. I’ve been wearing the @CopperFit Energy Socks, which have made the biggest difference during my workouts. They are built for comfort with arch support technology to provide targeted compression.”

Paltrow’s fans are showering her with compliments. One compared her to actress Lindsay Wagner who played “The Bionic Woman” — a woman who often ran in slow motion for dramatic effect.

Another fan marveled at Paltrow running in the CopperFit video: “You are so brave to run outside on uneven surfaces, such a inspiration. You inspire me to run over uneven concrete surfaces outside.”