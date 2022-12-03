Gladys Knight Cracks Up Singing ‘Midnight Train to Georgia,’ Challenges Patti LaBelle

Feeling the holiday spirit and feeling grateful, seven-time Grammy Award winning Gladys Knight aka the “Empress of Soul” shared the video below. She’s singing her most famous song, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” without the Pips while making banana pudding in her kitchen. Her voice is as glorious as it ever was. When the moment comes for the “toot” of the train, she adds an extra toot and cracks up.

After pouring the last of the sweet sauce over her banana pudding, she holds up the Pyrex casserole dish, and says, “Hey Patti, betcha can’t do it like this,” with a wink and a smile. She’s talking to fellow R&B singer Patti LaBelle.

Knight filmed the video for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Verzuz web series.

More recently, the two American divas recently performed together at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. for World AIDS Day.

Patti LaBelle currently stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie A New Orleans Noel.