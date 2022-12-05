Giada De Laurentiis’s Daughter Is Rockstar Singer, “Gorgeous Like Mom”

Italian-born chef Giada De Laurentiis is known for hosting Food Network’s Giada at Home, and for her regular appearances on NBC’s Today. When not on a TV set, the gorgeous and talented 52-year-old spends time with her daughter, Jade Marie De Laurentiis-Thompson.

When De Laurentiis shared the photo below of her 14-year-old singing on stage, she wrote: “Thankful for my little rockstar!” Many fans are asking for video while others are piling on compliments including, “gorgeous just like mom.”

Fun fact: Jade was named after her mother — “Giada” is Italian for “Jade.”

The mother and daughter bond while traveling the world together — see sweet video below.

After winning the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Culinary Host’ for her show Giada Entertains, De Laurentiis has written two New York Times bestsellers, Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out, and Eat Better, Feel Better: Target Exclusion Edition.