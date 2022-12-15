George Harrison’s Widow Releases Book With Photos, Raises More Questions

To commemorate the life of the late musician George Harrison, his widow Olivia Harrison has released a book of poetry, Came the Lightening: Twenty Poems for George.

All 20 of the poems she has written are dedicated to the former Beatle. The hardcover book, which is released on the twentieth anniversary of his death, also includes personal photos.

Came the Lightening: Twenty Poems for George is receiving 5-star reviews at Amazon including one from a reader who would also like the opportunity to read Olivia Harrison’s memoir but acknowledges “that’s just not Olivia’s style.”

The reviewer, who “highly recommends” the book, writes that Olivia Harrison is “very private and guarded, but this does give a glimpse into the window of her life with George. But WHY did she cry at the party? How did it feel with the ex and the best friend? Like so so many unanswered questions.”

Above is Olivia Harrison at a book signing and reading in Liverpool, UK where she answered “thoughtful questions.”

As Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese wrote in the foreword of Ms. Harrison’s book, which includes this sentence: “She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.’

Scorsese co-producer and directed the 2011 documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World after receiving approval from Olivia Harrison.

The British magazine Far Out reports that when Olivia met with Scorsese to discuss the movie, she brought letters that George had written to his mother while he was traveling with the Beatles. Executive producer Margeret Bodde said that the letters had really moved Scorsese.

George Harrison died after a battle with lung cancer in November 2001. He was 58.