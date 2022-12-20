Geena Davis Rocks Big 70s Hair With Adam Lambert in ‘Fairyland’

Hollywood movie star Geena Davis is best known for her roles in blockbusters including Thelma & Louise with Susan Sarandon, A League of Their Own with Tom Hanks, Beetlejuice with Michael Keaton, and The Fly with ex Jeff Goldblum, among many others.

When not running her non-profit organization, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which “fosters inclusion and eliminates harmful stereotypes in global media,” or promoting her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, Davis continues to act.

As seen in the photo above, Davis is rocking big feathered hair in her upcoming movie Fairyland. It’s based on the award-winning memoir of the same title by Alysia Abbott.

Fairyland is about a young woman who was raised by her single gay father, Steve Abbott, in San Francisco in the 1970s and 1980s.

Emilia Jones (CODA) plays Alysia; Scott McNairy (12 Years a Slave, Argo) plays Steve. Geena Davis plays Munca.

Fairyland, which was written and directed by Andrew Durham and produced by Sofia Coppola, will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January 2023.

P.S. Singer Adam Lambert plays the character Charlie in the movie, too! Get ready to see more of Lambert. As heard in the video interview above, he’s doing covers in his next project, “High Drama,” which is a follow-up to his 2020 release, “Velvet.”