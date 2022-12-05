Florence Pugh Turns Heads in Blush Pink Lingerie Dress With Thigh-High Slit

When English actress Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling, Black Widow) attended the BIFA (British Independent Film Academy) awards ceremony in London, the 26-year-old star turned heads in a blush pink satin and lace dress with a thigh-high slit and massive pink tulle cape.

Swipe the photo below to see how long that cape is — it wouldn’t fit (without folding) in the elevator.

That stunning blush silk satin lace bias slip dress and pink tulle ruffled cape is by fashion power house Rodarte.

Get ready to see more of Pugh: she’s promoting her new psychological thriller movie The Wonder on Netflix. Trailer below.

Pugh will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy plays the scientist, Pugh plays his young lover, psychologist Jean Tatlock. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Gary Oldman, Matt Damon and Rami Maleck, among many others, also star. Oppenheimer will be in theaters in July 2023.