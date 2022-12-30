Fletcher Stuns In Stilettos, Hot Fit Before Miley Cyrus NYE, “Daddy Warbucks”

Jersey Girl Fletcher, who has risen from legendary Asbury Park (home of rock icon Bruce Springsteen) to guesting on Miley Cyrus‘s New Year’s Eve bash on NBC, can strike a pose with the best of them. Getting ready to command a stage that’ll be dominated by Cyrus and her attention-grabbing godmother — the great Dolly Parton, that is — Fletcher warmed up at a beautiful wedding from which she shared photos on Instagram. And what photos they are.

But first, for perspective, below is Cyrus, showing everybody exactly what it’ll take for viewers to pay attention to anybody else on New Year’s Eve.

Still, Fletcher is poised to compete, that’s for sure. Just look at her in the Instagram slide show below, which she aptly captions: “Daddy Warbucks.” Fletcher simply owns the plunging velvet power suit with the pulled back hair and stiletto heels fans can’t get enough of. “Yessssss head to toe,” writes one fan, fire emoji included, of course.

Someone who isn’t just liking the look wrote: “those heels look nice. care to test them out on my neck?” That’s more of a DM kind of message, right?

Here’s the response that best exemplifies the mood in the comments: “speechless and picking jaw up off the ground. (You and) the fit OMFG.” That’s right, mention of Fletcher’s hot fit is all over the comments. One young fan says she needs that “that suit for her prom.”

Fletcher’s Girl of My Dreams album is out now. And the record is fulfilling its own title for the artist, who wrote to her fans: “4th sold out run this year. over 100K tickets sold. just released an album two months ago and you all know every single word. you are the fam of my dreams and words cannot quantify the gratitude i feel and how much you all have changed my life.”

Fletcher not only has her fans to thank. She’s also got superstars like her good pal Kelsea Ballerini who help her along. Ballerini knows her well, especially after a year of “so much chaos, crying, healing and happiness all at the same time,” Fletcher writes, “she’s seen all the versions of me.”

But not yet the one we’ll see on Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve on NBC. For one reason at least, Fletcher is an interesting choice on this holiday — she broke out with the single “Undrunk.” That’s not usually the New Year’s Eve theme!