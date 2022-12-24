Emma Watson Stuns in Pixie Haircut, Provokes Harry Potter Chatter

Three years have passed since Hollywood movie star Emma Watson was seen on the big screen in the 2019 version of Little Women. In director Greta Gerwig‘s hands, Jo (Saoirse Ronan) is a writer in New York City; Amy (Florence Pugh) is a painter in Paris; and Meg (Watson) is a housewife.

Since the release of Little Women, which was nominated for six Academy Awards (it won for Best Costume Design), Watson has been working with Prada. The 34-year-old English actress starred and directed the commercial below for Prada’s perfume, Prada Paradoxe.

When Watson shared the photos above, of her in a pixie haircut, looking through a bottle of Prada Paradoxe, one fan replied: “Wait, so Hermione had the Philosopher’s stone all this while?“

Twenty years ago, as a child star, Watson played the character of Hermione in the popular Harry Potter movie franchise. The comment had another fan “laugh out loud.”