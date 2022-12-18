Emma Roberts Turns Heads in Black Lace Corset Mini Dress With CEO

Hollywood star Emma Roberts (daughter of actor Eric Roberts, niece of actress Julia Roberts) is known for her roles on American Horror Story and Scream Queens, among others. When not a TV or movie set (she currently produces the hit hulu series Tell Me Lies starring Grace Van Patten), Roberts is often turning heads on a red carpet.

When she attended a party at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles, Roberts stunned in a black lace corset mini dress. She captioned the photos below: “About Last Night: Nothing beats drinks and dinner under the stars, especially when it’s at Caviar Kaspia.”

In the penultimate photo of the series, Roberts poses with Saks CEO Marc Metrick (in the black turtleneck). Metrick gets to mix and mingle with a lot of fashion-forward celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton (below).

It’s not the first time Roberts wore a black corset dress as seen in the Baby2Baby annual gala, below.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she will appear next on the big screen in the comedy Maybe I Do with Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking). See BTS photos below.

Roberts plays the protagonist, a young woman in love. When she and her partner decide to introduce their parents to each other, it turns out they already know one another very well. Fun fact: Sarandon starred in the movie Step Mom with Emma’s Aunt Julia.