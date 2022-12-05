Diddy Announces He’s Going “Back Inside” After Partying for Straight Month

Rapper, music producer, billionaire entrepreneur Sean Combs aka Diddy has close to 20 million followers on Instagram, so when he wiped his account clean and posted the shirtless red filter photo below, his fans took note.

Diddy writes: “I had so much fun partying and bullshittin for a month straight, but now it’s time to get back to work. Back inside. Focused. Determined. Passionate. Relentless. LOVE.”

Fans are thankful for the update and are sending words of encouragement. As one replied: “I had fun just watching it on Instagram! You are an Amazing, guy, thanks for updating your FANS!!”

Before “going inside,” the 53-year-old New York native released his new single ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami, and Ashanti. See official music video for the “Queens Remix” above.

Some fans are hoping Diddy is going back inside to the studio. It’s been 16 years since the three-time Grammy Award-winner released his last solo studio album, Press Play (2006), which included the single “Come to Me” featuring former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.