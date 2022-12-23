Demi Moore Stirs Debate at OB/GYN Office, Daughter Rumer Willis Pregnant

When Hollywood movie star Demi Moore (G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, Ghost) announced that her daughter, Rumer Willis, is pregnant, Moore shared the fun photo below.

That’s Rumer on the examination table with her pregnant belly exposed for an ultrasound, her sister Scout Willis on the left with her arms held high, and sister Tallulah Willis with a hand on the family’s “little nibblet.”

Moore is in the middle holding her beloved little dog, Pilaf. As seen below, Moore and Pilaf are inseparable (see Moore and Pilaf at an art gallery).

And that’s Moore’s ex-husband, Bruce Willis, holding Pilar in the holiday family photo below.

Moore even goes swimming in a string bikini with the little canine.

Rumer approved of Pilaf’s presence at her OB/GYN ultrasounds appointment, and wrote: “shoutout to Pilaf we couldn’t do it without you.”

Even so, many fans asked why Moore brought a dog to a medical office and many are sharing their disapproval. One of the nicer comments reads: “I love animals but inside a medical office is a no no.”

Get ready to see more of Moore: she stars as Ann Woodward (see above) in the upcoming new season of Feud about Truman Capote and his feud with New York City socialites.