Debbie Gibson “Brings Tension” in Lush Velvet Suit, Hits 6 Million

American singer/songwriter Debbie Gibson (Out of the Blue, Electric Youth) is on tour and promoting her eleventh studio album, Winterlicious. It’s Gibson’s first Christmas album which includes covers of popular Christmas carols including ‘Let it Snow’ and original songs including ‘Heartbreak Holiday’ — a duet with New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre. Listen below.

Before hitting the stage in Annapolis, Maryland, Gibson modeled a gorgeous pineapple yellow velvet tuxedo suit. Swipe to see Gibson having fun in the funky ensemble in the stairwell… and the shower.

That lush “velvet crush’ blazer and pants set is by design house Cinq à Sept, which is “inspired by the hours of 5 to 7” and “brings the tension between day and night to an advanced contemporary collection.”

Gibson, who puts in the hard work (see her outdoor dance rehearsal above), is also celebrating hitting the 6 million listeners mark on Spotify.

Fun fact: Winterlicious was released independently by Gibson’s own label StarGirl Records.