David Spade Gets His Daughter to Smile in John Travolta Shirt, “She Has Your Eyes”

Former Saturday Night Live star David Spade co-hosts the podcast Fly on the Wall with fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey. The two comedians have a good time together on-air and are even starting to (or have they always?) look alike.

On the podcast they talk about the entertainment business, interview famous friends and continuously crack jokes with aplomb.

When not working on the podcast or performing live on stage, Spade spends time with his 14-year-old daughter, Harper.

When he shared the photo above, he captioned it: “Harper crushing it before our friends bat mitzvah rager. My shirt got a bit john travolta in all the chaos.”

Spade’s fans love the photo and a few are teasing Spade in his style of humor. One replied: “The girl on the left is kinda hot.” But in all seriousness, Spade’s comments are flooded with compliments including “Harper is beautiful!” Another chimed in, “She has your eyes!”

When a fan asked if Harper thinks her father is funny “or does she just roll her eyes at you?,” Spade replied: “Roll.”

Above is Spade with his mom and Harper outside a Houston’s restaurant.

One of my first nights out in LA with Hef! #HappyBirthdayHef @hughhefner Cheers, miss you much! pic.twitter.com/eaHNzInY — Jillian Grace (@JillianGrace05) April 9, 2012

Harper’s mother is former Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace (see above, at the Playboy mansion with Hugh Hefner).