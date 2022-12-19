Actor David Hasselhoff is best known for his roles on the iconic TV series Knight Rider (Michael Knight) and Baywatch (lifeguard Mitch Buchannon). When not on a TV or movie set, the “most watched man on TV” spends time with his family, including his wife of four years, Hayley Roberts Hasselhoff.

The Hoff, 70, and Mrs. Hoff, 43, recently turned heads on the red carpet at the EMAs — MTV’s European Music Awards. (As a singer, Hasselhoff is huge in Germany.)

With the photo above, Hasselhoff wrote: “EMAs were awesome! Taylor Swift and Julian Lennon were absolutely genuine. What a night!” That’s nice, but everyone is looking at Mrs. Hasselhoff in that stunning bikini top bandage dress with a deep slit.

For Hayley’s 39th birthday, Hasselhoff took her to Disneyland, see below.

Get ready to see hear more of Hasselhoff: he has a role in the upcoming action comedy Kung Fury 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender, and Alexandra Shipp, among others. It’s scheduled for a 2023 release.