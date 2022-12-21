Clint Eastwood, 92, Plays With Adorable 4-Year-Old Grandson, “A Big Softy”

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood is known for his tough guy roles in famous films including the Dirty Harry movies, Play Misty for Me, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, and The Bridges of Madison Country, among many others. When not on a movie set, the 13-time Academy Award-winning actor and director spends time with family including his daughter, actress Francesca Eastwood.

When Francesca shared the photo below, of her father and 4-year-old son Titan doing a jigsaw puzzle together, she captioned it “French fries.” There’s no explanation for the reference but fans love the photo out of context. As one replied: “Aww your dad is a big softy with his grand.”

With the photo below, Francesca writes: “Best dad. Best grandfather.”

What’s ironic about the recent family photo is that the jigsaw puzzle Clint and Titan are finishing is a cover of The New Yorker magazine which is a known liberal publication while Eastwood is known as a life-long Republican.

Clint Eastwood famously spoke to an empty chair on stage at the 40th Republican National Convention in 2012, when Mitt Romney was running for President of the United States against future POTUS Barak Obama, watch above.

Get ready to see more of Francesca Eastwood: she will appear next on the big screen in the thriller, Clawfoot. She plays the protagonist, a housewife who is “psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor.” Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show, The Dark Knight, Bates Motel, Suddenly Susan), Olivia Culpo (2012 Miss Universe winner), and Milo Gibson (son of Mel Gibson) co-star.