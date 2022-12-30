Christina Ricci Slays in Backless Crop Top and Leather Pants

It’s been a busy year for Hollywood movie star Christina Ricci (Mermaids, The Addams Family, Casper, Monster). She’s been busy filming and promoting her latest film, Wednesday (see spider dress below), and her popular series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis.

And before Ricci rings in the new year, she will appear on the NBC game show The Wheel with former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan and pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, among other celebrities who try to help contestants advance on the show (photo below).

Above: Christina Ricci on The Wheel (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

When not on a TV or movie set, Ricci often models. As seen below, for American fashion designer Marc Jacobs, Ricci turned heads in a backless crop top and long leather gloves and matching pants.

British supermodel Kate Moss is modeling for Marc Jacobs, too.

Get ready to see more of Ricci: she finished filming the upcoming sci-fi thriller The Dresden Sun with Mena Suvari (American Pie, American Beauty).