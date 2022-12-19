There’s no standup comedy rule about resurfacing good material as Chelsea Handler is well aware. The popular comedian recently shared the video outtake below from her 2019 Netflix documentary Hello, Privilege, It’s Me, Chelsea. In a barbershop, she interviewed country music rapper Jelly Roll, who considers himself the King of White Trash.

Three years later, Handler writes: “if you don’t know who @jellyroll615 is, you’re welcome and if you do, can we talk about how awesome his music, his family, and he is?” The heavily tattooed Jelly Roll replied: “Grateful for your friendship!”

Handler’s fans who never heard of Jelly Roll are impressed especially with his manners. When he addresses Handler as “Ms. Handler,” and she tells him to call her Chelsea, Jelly Roll apologizes, “I’m so sorry.” He’s quick to explain: “My mama would slap me if I didn’t make you tell me first.” As one of Handler’s fans wrote: “Never knew of you before today. You gained a follower.”

Jelly Roll’s new single Son of a Sinner hit #1 on Sirius XM’s country radio station The Highway.