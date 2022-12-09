Chelsea Handler Blasts Marriage, Kids In ‘PSA’ — And Mothers Love It

We’ve all read half of all marriages end in divorce. Then there are those who choose never to marry at all. So if you’re a data scientist advising a comedian on content that will find an audience, you could do worse than come up with the suggestion to do a series of bits called “Marriage: It’s Not That Great.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler — newly named as one of the upcoming hosts of The Daily Show — seems to create her comedy from her gut, not with data produced by quants in a comedy version of Moneyball.

But Handler’s results are the same equally on point. And in a series of video vignettes featuring Handler living her best unmarried life, the comedian is hitting her mark with people whose spousal concord isn’t, shall we say, ideal. Or doesn’t exist at all.

Here is Handler turning up the heat (on convention) by turning down the temperature. She blasts the married life (and its compromises) just as she blasts the air conditioning.

Fans are living vicariously through the spots, which are shot in a PSA (Public Service Announcement) style. “Having been twice divorced I can confirm that Chelsea is on to something here,” writes one fan.

Another writes: “These PSAs are essential and should be worked in to HR training everywhere.”

Yet another fan (possibly single or wishing to be) begs Handler: “Please keep the “Marriage: It’s Not That Great” series going, forever & ever!”

And what about kids? Well, that same data scientist will tell you that the overwhelmed parent demographic is a big pool, too. People are a little more sensitive about this one, because they love the kids who are driving them crazy.

But still there’s an audience for the solipsistic fantasy Handler delivers. Consider this not atypical response: “I’m a mother and I FREAKIN’ LOVE this.” Another mom says: “A piece of me is jealous. I’m tired of singing “wheels on the bus” & and watching baby John- the new cocomelon hell.”

I can watch whatever I want, whenever. pic.twitter.com/l2C1CsfnLQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 4, 2022

There are, naturally, those who don’t like Handler’s work here. Who don’t like it at all, such as the commenter who writes, “It’s ok that you don’t like or want children but it’s really sad that you have to push your feelings on all of us. A lot of people want children, love children and find children to be wonderful and a blessing.”

For Handler it’s no kids, no Disney, no worries. Just add a little medical you-know-what. Or is that recreational you-know-what? Handler is either treating her loneliness or enjoying it, to go by the audience reaction. Opining on which? That’s what the comments section is for.