Charlie Puth Gets Trolled by Katharine McPhee’s Husband David Foster

Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth is one of many artists performing at the televised 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Others include Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, and the Black Eyed Peas, to name a handful.

When not on stage or in the studio, Puth, 31, often shares photos himself on social media. But the one below, of him wearing nothing but a Ruby Potatoes t-shirt with his leg propped up on a bed with a box of Cheerios covering his privates, really stands out.

When 16-time Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, 73, saw the black-and-white photo he replied: “Can’t bring myself to like this one chuck!!!”

Foster is the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, mother of supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Anwar Hadid, and current husband of singer/actress Katharine McPhee, 38, the former American Idol contender and Scorpion and Smash star.

Puth fans are not impressed with Foster’s comment nor of his reference to “chuck.” One fan replied: “That’s fine, we’ll enjoy it for you.” Another chimed in: “Speak for yourself,” although that’s exactly what Foster did.

Fans shouldn’t get too riled up over the comment. Puth, Foster and McPhee are good friends as seen in the sing-along Zoom video above.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special will air on the CW on Saturday, December 17 at 8 pm ET.