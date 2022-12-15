Charles Barkley Shuts Down Shaquille O’Neal After James Harden Rise

Charles Barkley congratulated James Harden on passing him on the all-time NBA scoring list during a spirited NBA on TNT broadcast. Barkley was glum (at first) upon having the news brought to his attention — but the Hall of Fame forward rallied to praise Harden for taking the #27 spot and pushing him down to #28 on the list.

Shaquille O’Neal — who ranks #8 all time — acted surprised that Barkley was a mere 27th before Harden’s rise. Shaq wondered aloud how Barkley could have made the NBA Top 50 and Top 75 of All Time lists with such a rank.

Barkley’s logic was for once infallible as he shut down O’Neal’s point: “Because I’m 27, fool.” (27 is, for those counting, well inside of 75.) Barkley also ranks #19 all time in rebounds. O’Neal is #15.

Harden will likely soon go on to pass another super 76ers star in Allen Iverson, currently at #26. But Barkley wasn’t concerned with what was above him in the queue — he was looking at what was coming for his #28. And that name is very familiar to NBA fans. Russell Westbrook is less than 100 points from also passing Barkley — and even on LeBron James‘s Lakers, Westbrook is a lock to pick up a hundred points soon.

Barkley acknowledged the inevitability. Looking sad — resigned might be a better word — Barkley said, “Russ gonna pass me next, too.”

Barkley has always admired Westbrook, a player he has said plays 110% on every occasion. Since he’s joined the Lakers it’s been less consistent, perhaps, with Barkley saying of Westbrook, “this guy used to be so exuberant, play with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally, last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley…” (Beverley is Westbrook’s former foil and current teammate. By all accounts they get along fine now. )

Exuberant or not though, Westbrook will surely pass Barkley this season. And the TNT crew will again rejoice in showing Barkley the revised list as he plummets.