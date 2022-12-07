Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Gorgeous Daughter Sings Like an Angel, “Pretty Like Momma”

When not promoting her two new series Wednesday (she plays Morticia Addams) and Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History (she plays a badass billionaire), Hollywood movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) spends time with her family.

She and two-time Oscar Award-winner Michael Douglas (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Wall Street) are the parents of two children: 22-year-old son Dylan Michael Douglas, and 19-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

Carys is following in the footsteps of her mother, as a singer. As seen and heard below, Carys plays the piano and sings the 1991 Bonnie Raitt ballad, ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me.’ (Fun fact: Bruce Hornsby is on the piano for Raitt’s recorded track.)

Carys followers love the video. As one wrote; “Voice of an angel.” Another chimed in “And so pretty like your momma.”