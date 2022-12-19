Carmen Electra Sizzles in Hot Pink Cut-Out Barbie Dress, “Life in Plastic”

Pop culture entertainer Carmen Electra (Baywatch, Scary Movie) is ending the year on a good, pink note. As seen below, she graces the cover of Vulkan magazine’s “The Pink Issue.” That hot pink open-back dress with the bows at the tank straps, plunging neckline, wraparound side cut outs and cinched waist is by legendary design label Alexander McQueen.

When Carmen shared the stunning photo below, she told her fans to “tag me” if you can a copy. More than one fan replied: “Come on Barbie let’s go party!”

When celebrity makeup artist Darian Darling shared the photos below of “Carmen Barbie” in what appear to be a life-size doll box, they wrote: “Life In Plastic looks on the most beautiful doll.“

Get ready to see more of Carmen Electra: she will turn more heads on the red carpet as we enter the awards season. Below Carmen blew kisses at the People’s Choice Awards in an Alexander Wang crystal string bikini top sleek satin gown.